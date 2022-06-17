So if you’re heading into the city centre, there’s plenty of places for al fresco pints and cocktails. Here’s a round up of some of the places to visit this summer, in no particular order.
1. Victoria's Loft, Low Row
Victoria's Loft is one of two bars to totally transform the old Revolution bar on the corner of Low Row. While downstairs is sports bar, Street Bar, the upstairs bar, Victoria's Loft, has a completely separate identity. Named after the bar's address in the Victoria Buildings, it's a sleek bar open on weekends for cocktails, either inside or on the large heated terrace outside.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. The Looking Glass, Sunniside
As well as seating at the front of The Looking Glass, this charming Alice in Wonderland-themed bar also has a beer garden at the back, called The Court Yard, which is a real hidden gem.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. The Cooper Rose Roof Garden
The Roof Garden opened as part of a major £2.2m refit of The Cooper Rose. It's open daily from 8am until 11pm and the full Wetherspoons food menu is available, as well as an outdoor bar. However, you can order via the app only. The new roof garden is non-smoking, however, the ground floor terrace at the back of the pub will reopen where smoking is permitted.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Engine Room at The Fire Station
The front beer garden at The Engine Room at the Fire Station is back open - and it's a great spot for people watching. Keep your eyes peeled for a new bar and stage soon to open at the back of the Fire Station as part of the transformation of the historic site.
Photo: Stu Norton