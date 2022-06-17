3. The Cooper Rose Roof Garden

The Roof Garden opened as part of a major £2.2m refit of The Cooper Rose. It's open daily from 8am until 11pm and the full Wetherspoons food menu is available, as well as an outdoor bar. However, you can order via the app only. The new roof garden is non-smoking, however, the ground floor terrace at the back of the pub will reopen where smoking is permitted.

Photo: Stu Norton