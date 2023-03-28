Almost £2.5million in new Government funding for Sunderland youth groups

The Lambton Street Youth Centre, Sunderland Bangladeshi Comminnty Centre and Southwick-based Sunderland Home Grown CIC are set to benefit from the first major tranche of the Government’s Youth Investment Fund announced today, Monday, March 27.

300 youth facilities to be built or refurbished

More than £90million has been allocated to 43 organisations nationwide from the fund’s overall total of over £300million, as part of the National Youth Guarantee to ensure every young person aged 11-18 in England has access to regular clubs and activities, adventures away from home, and volunteering opportunities by 2025.

Sunderland Home Grown is based in Thompson Park. Pic: Google Maps

The cash will pave the way for 300 youth facilities to be built or refurbished over the next three years in areas where need is high and existing youth provision is low.

The Lambton Street,Centre, now based in Falkland Road, Ford Estate, will receive a £785,000 grant.

The centre, which aims to help young people develop the skills to transition into adulthood, will undergo a redesign and upgrade to extend its reach to 350 young people a week, make the building accessible to disabled youngsters and improving its sustainability.

The Bangladeshi Centre, in Tatham Street, supports young refugee and asylum seekers and helps them integrate into the community.

The Lambton Street Centre. Pic: Google Maps

It will receive £1,238,164 towards helping young people aged 14-16 build skills and careers confidence.

Community interest company Sunderland Home Grown is based at the Learning Centre in Southwick’s Thompson Park.

The organisation uses therapeutic horticultural activity and care support to help young people with learning and physical disabilities or those with mental health issues to live independently.

‘Life-changing activities’

It will receive £468,956 to fund new activities including work placements and volunteering in the community garden shop, retail and customer care training, food growing and cooking, crafts and art, upcycling and recycling, electric bike maintenance and independent living skills.

Announcing the funding, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills.