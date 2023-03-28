News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
13 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
15 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
17 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
18 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
19 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Almost £2.5million in new Government funding for Sunderland youth groups

Three Sunderland youth groups are to share in almost £2.5million of Government funding.

By Kevin Clark
Published 28th Mar 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read

The Lambton Street Youth Centre, Sunderland Bangladeshi Comminnty Centre and Southwick-based Sunderland Home Grown CIC are set to benefit from the first major tranche of the Government’s Youth Investment Fund announced today, Monday, March 27.

300 youth facilities to be built or refurbished

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More than £90million has been allocated to 43 organisations nationwide from the fund’s overall total of over £300million, as part of the National Youth Guarantee to ensure every young person aged 11-18 in England has access to regular clubs and activities, adventures away from home, and volunteering opportunities by 2025.

Sunderland Home Grown is based in Thompson Park. Pic: Google Maps
Sunderland Home Grown is based in Thompson Park. Pic: Google Maps
Sunderland Home Grown is based in Thompson Park. Pic: Google Maps
Most Popular

The cash will pave the way for 300 youth facilities to be built or refurbished over the next three years in areas where need is high and existing youth provision is low.

The Lambton Street,Centre, now based in Falkland Road, Ford Estate, will receive a £785,000 grant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The centre, which aims to help young people develop the skills to transition into adulthood, will undergo a redesign and upgrade to extend its reach to 350 young people a week, make the building accessible to disabled youngsters and improving its sustainability.

The Bangladeshi Centre, in Tatham Street, supports young refugee and asylum seekers and helps them integrate into the community.

The Lambton Street Centre. Pic: Google Maps
The Lambton Street Centre. Pic: Google Maps
The Lambton Street Centre. Pic: Google Maps

It will receive £1,238,164 towards helping young people aged 14-16 build skills and careers confidence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Community interest company Sunderland Home Grown is based at the Learning Centre in Southwick’s Thompson Park.

The organisation uses therapeutic horticultural activity and care support to help young people with learning and physical disabilities or those with mental health issues to live independently.

‘Life-changing activities’

It will receive £468,956 to fund new activities including work placements and volunteering in the community garden shop, retail and customer care training, food growing and cooking, crafts and art, upcycling and recycling, electric bike maintenance and independent living skills.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Announcing the funding, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “I want every young person to have the opportunity to access the kinds of life-changing activities which expand their horizons and allow them to develop vital life skills.

“The National Youth Guarantee will provide these opportunities and support young people with access to regular club activities, adventures away from home and volunteering opportunities.”

Read More
Shared Sunderland initiative launched to promote diversity and support integrati...
SunderlandGovernment