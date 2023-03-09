Lambton Street Youth and Community Hub, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Earlier this year, Sunderland City Council’s planning department received an application for the Lambton Street Youth and Community Hub off Falkland Road in the Pallion ward.

According to its website, the organisation was originally established in 1901 and is “one of the oldest youth and community centres in Europe”.

New proposals included erecting single-storey extensions to the front and side of the building and other external and internal alterations.

Supporting documents submitted to council officials said the youth centre had secured funding to improve and upgrade its internal layout and facilities.

A submitted planning statement said the plans would include an extension to the main foyer entrance and an extension to a gym store to help “address the centre’s long-term equipment storage problem”.

In addition, plans included a revamped main entrance ramp access and steps and upgrades to internal insulation levels as a “future sustainability measure”.

After considering the planning bid and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on March 8, 2023.

A council decision report said the plans would be acceptable in terms of design and impacts on residential amenity.

The council decision report noted how the proposed work and additions to the complex would aim to blend in with the existing building.

It read: “With regard to visual amenity it is considered that the proposed extensions are subordinate to the original building and sympathetic to the design of the building.

“The proposed extension mimics the shape and character of the existing building and is considered to be acceptable.

“The proposal is not considered to have any adverse impact upon the amenity of adjacent properties or the street scene.

“It is subordinate to the existing building and the materials would be conditioned to match”.

Under planning conditions, works at the Lambton Street Youth and Community Hub must be brought forward within three years.

