A weekend to remember for Washington's pet pooches

It was a weekend to remember for Washington’s dog owners after 80 pet pooches were entered into the Rotary Club’s annual Fun Dog Show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Categories included ‘prettiest dog’ and entries were adjudicated buy former Crufts judge Ron Atkinson who was supported in the decision making by Councillor Linda William and Alison Chapman.

Some of the winning dogs with their owners. | Washington Rotary.

A spokesperson for Washington Rotary said: “The show was a brilliant and satisfying spectacle of families and their pets enjoying the occasion and being proud of their pooches.

“It was a chance to show them off and maybe win a rosette or two.”

All the money raised will go to support charitable causes in the local area.