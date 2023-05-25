10 family activities in and around Sunderland for half term which are either free or cost less than £2

1 . Souter Lighthouse kite making and flying

Location - Souter Lighthouse Coast Rd, Sunderland SR6 7NH On Tuesday May 30, children over the age of three can take part in a kite making workshop with the kites then flown on the Leas. There will be a charge of £2.50 to cover the cost of the materials for making the kite. The event will start at 11am and finish at 4pm with participants able to arrive and register on the day. Photo: Tony Johnson