10 family activities in and around Sunderland for half term which are either free or cost less than £2

Spring may have eventually sprung but with the May half-term holiday just around the corner keeping the children entertained without spending a fortune can be a real challenge for many families, particularly in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
Warmer weather can make it easier to get your children outside and active, but visits to events and attractions often come with a hefty entry charge.
To help you make the most of the half-term holiday, we’ve been doing your research for you. Check out the following 10 fun-filled holiday events and activities for children to enjoy most of which are free or a maximum of £2.
1. Souter Lighthouse kite making and flying
Location - Souter Lighthouse Coast Rd, Sunderland SR6 7NH
On Tuesday May 30, children over the age of three can take part in a kite making workshop with the kites then flown on the Leas. There will be a charge of £2.50 to cover the cost of the materials for making the kite. The event will start at 11am and finish at 4pm with participants able to arrive and register on the day. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Ford Football Hub football camps
Location - Keelman's Ln, South Hylton, Sunderland SR4 0RW
The hub will be running free football and multi-sports coaching camps on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd of June which run from 10am until 3pm. Hot food, snacks and drinks are also available. The camps are for children aged five to twelve. Call 0191 814 3367 to register for a place. Photograph: Google Photo: Google
3. Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens
Location - Burdon Road, Sunderland.
For a fee of just £1, children can enjoy taking part in a trail through the gardens, learning about the sun and how it supports all life on earth. Participants can claim a prize sticker once they have completed the trail. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Durham University Botanic Garden
Location - South Rd, Durham DH1 3DF
Children can enjoy the 'Beautiful Birds and Blue Bell walk' by picking up 'spotter sheet' to see what birds and flowers they can spot. Entry for children is free. Photograph: Google Photo: Google