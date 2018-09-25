Owners of fire-hit Mill House pub say it could be closed for up to six months

Bosses of a popular bar and restaurant say it could be shut for up to six months following a blaze which tore through the business.

The team at the Mill House, on the edge of Washington and close to Springwell Village, yesterday issued a statement saying it would work to honour any bookings made for its main building or its tipis, but as it stands, it was beyond its ability.

They later posted an updated statement, which said the business could be closed for between three and six months.

Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service on the scene after the fire broke out.

The fire broke out at the pub, which is off the B1288 and close to the A1231 roundabout with the Sunderland Highway, on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 13.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has said inquiries into the cause are ongoing.

The new statement from the pub said: "Most people are aware of the tragic situation, The Mill House recently suffered a devastating fire.

"The past week has been extremely difficult for everyone involved, including staff, customers, management and owners.

"The Mill House will be closed for three to six months.

A platform was used by the fire service as it battled the blaze.

"Any functions or bookings after this time will be honoured.

"We will of course post more information when are more aware of time frames.

"Please be patient."

It also said any functions booked within that time period should email enquiries@millhousebarrestaurant.com.