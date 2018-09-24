Mill House pub bosses pledge to get back in business after 'extremely difficult' time

The bosses of the Mill House pub have said they will do all they can to reopen following a "devastating fire."

The blaze tore through the bar, near Springwell on the edge of Washington, on Thursday, September 13, leading police to close off the road outside as Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tackled the flames.

A total of 26 firefighters were called in from stations in Washington, Farringdon, Birtley, Byker and Gosforth, while five pumping appliances and an aerial ladder platform were part of the response.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire.

An investigation into the cause was launched as the emergency services piece together the cause of the fire.

Other businesses have stepped in to help customers left struggling after their bookings could not be fulfilled.

Today, the bar's bosses have posted an update on its Facebook page.

They said: "Most people are aware of the tragic situation, The Mill House recently suffered a devastating fire.

"The past week has been extremely difficult for everyone involved, including staff, customers, management and owners.

The road outside was closed off as the fire was brought under control.

"Whilst we will endeavour to honour any future events booked in the main building or the tipis, at this present time, it is unfortunately beyond our ability.

"As you can imagine, there is so much happening behind the scenes.

"We will keep everyone updated once we know more from our insurers.

"Please be patient."

The blaze tore through the roof of the building.

The Echo has previously contacted the business for comment without response.