Hotel bosses step in to help couple after wedding venue is damaged by fire weeks before big day

Hotel bosses have kindly stepped in to save a couple's big day after their wedding reception plans went up in smoke.

Tracey Powell of Jarrow was devastated when the Mill House pub in Blackfell, Washington, was severely damaged in a fire just a week before it was due to host her wedding reception.

Officers put out a blaze at The Mill House in Blackfell, Washington, on September 13.

But now Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa close to Durham City has stepped in to offer her its Bishop’s Suite along with a complimentary four-course wedding breakfast, drinks package plus an evening buffet.

Tracey, who is set to marry partner Ronnie Thompson this Saturday, had been preparing for her wedding day for more than a year and had been expecting to enjoy her reception and evening party in the pub’s tipi.

But after the blaze on September 13, she was left desperately seeking a new venue and after her friends launched an appeal for help, John Adamson, owner of Ramside Estates, stepped in to save the day..

“I couldn’t believe it, it was all such a whirlwind,” said Tracey.

Officers put out a blaze at The Mill House in Blackfell, Washington, on September 13.

“Everything was just about ready to go, we had family flying in from Spain and coming up from down south and just when it seemed we were all ready, this happened.

“I’d been at work when a friend called to say the pub was on fire, and once we realised it had been badly damaged we knew it wasn’t going to be able to host our wedding.

“I received a telephone call from John Adamson who invited me down and offered to help.

"I was speechless, it’s only just sunk in.

“I can’t thank him enough for what he has done. I don’t know what we would’ve done without this amazing generous offer.

“Thanks to Ramside Estates it’s gone from being a nightmare to a bit of a fairytale all in the space of a few days.

"Both Ronnie and I are so grateful and we can’t wait to celebrate our special day at such a special place.”

John Adamson added: “As soon as we heard about Tracey and Ronnie’s situation, we knew we wanted to help in any way we could.

"They had been left in a predicament through no fault of their own and their wedding day looked to be in jeopardy.

“I’m delighted we were able to help out in this situation and I hope that we can give them a wedding day to remember.”

Officers at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service opened an investigation into the fire, which is currently ongoing.

A total of 26 firefighters, drafted in from stations in Washington, Farringdon, Birtley, Byker and Gosforth, with five pumping appliances and an aerial ladder platform were used to put out the blaze.

Roads were closed off in the area and bus services diverted while the fire was brought under control.

