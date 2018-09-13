Watch as firefighters tackle blaze at popular pub

Have your say

Thick black smoke can be seen rising from a popular pub as more than 25 firefighters tackle a blaze.

Crews are currently tackling a fire at The Mill House, in Springwell Road, Springwell, near Washington.

Pictures posted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue show parts of the roof have been completely destroyed at the popular eatery.

Nearby roads are currently closed including the B1288 at the roundabout on the A1231 near the bar and restaurant in Springwell.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Road closures in place due to a fire at the Mill House. Closure in place B1288 between A1231 and Springwell Road, Rockliffe Way closed southbound. Local diversions are in place, but please try and avoid the area."

Buses are also unable to operate in the area due to the road closure.

Firefighters tackle the blaze. Picture credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

A spokesman for Go North East said: "Due to a building fire, service X25 is unable to operate between Wrekenton & Mount Pleasant in both directions.

"We're diverting X25 via Long Bank, Birtley & Northside Estate both ways; omitting Eighton Banks, Mill House & Mount Pleasant (Arnold Clark)."

There are 26 firefighters and three officers from Washington, Birtley, Byker, Farringdon and Gosforth fire stations at the incident.

Six pumping appliances, one aerial ladder platform, one command unit and two supporting appliances were also called to the scene.

Firefighters tackle the blaze. Picture credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews were called at 1.18pm today and the first firefighters were at the pub by 1.21pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Parts of the roof have collapsed