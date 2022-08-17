Sunderland AFC have sorted the problems - but why did it take so long to respond?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Success for SAFC benefits the whole city; even those with no interest in football. It’s a flag to plant. Happily the team is doing its best at present (not always the case) and, as ever, the fans are too.

However, not every aspect of the club is quite so great. Your local paper has asked why, but regrettably our questions are often not acknowledged; less still answered. We would ask the club why this should be; if there was any point.

Occasional tweets or website statements are pinged in response to certain issues. But a response is not the same as an answer.

SAFC may have overestimated the British fondness for queuing. Picture by Craig Leng.

The latest off-field fiasco concerns the non-arrival of season tickets, plus the season cards that didn’t work at the July 31 fixture v Coventry. Our related questions were ignored.

Have too many ticketing staff been shed, piling up problems on the admirable few remaining? We know a good number have been chopped; some after decades of service. We can expect updates, but not reasons. Mistakes have been made, but whose?

This lack of awareness spreads wider. Last September we asked the club if they would be represented at the unveiling of a blue plaque in Roker for the author and club benefactor James Herriot. No response. No attendance either.

In February we asked for thoughts on the passing of former groundsman Tommy Porter. No response.

Of course, the club is free to ignore local media (and, by extension, the fans).

But matters aren’t helped by ignoring admittedly awkward questions; such as why does Harrogate Town have a perfectly functioning club shop, while SAFC doesn’t?

As said, statements are released. But that amounts to answering your own questions, which isn’t quite the same thing.

To their credit the club finally responded yesterday with welcome confirmation that both the ticket office and shop will have proper opening hours with added staff. But this was 17 days after the Coventry game. Why?