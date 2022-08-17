Sunderland AFC reveal new Stadium of Light ticket office and club shop opening hours after fan complaints

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Echo reported last month that some season cards had not arrived in time for the Black Cats’ opening day clash with Coventry City.

Reports about cards not arriving or not working were still coming in after Saturday’s home game with QPR.

There were also complaints about opening hours and low stock levels at the club shop

Fans’ groups Red and White Army (RAWA) and Spirit of ‘37 also waded into the row, urging management to get to grips with the problem.

The ticket office and shop were previously only open on the Friday and Saturday of home games.

Now the club has confirmed it is extending opening hours at both and is taking on extra staff to address the problems.

A statement on the club website says the ticket office will be open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Friday from this Monday, August 22, as well as until kick-off on match days.

Fans had to queue outside the ticket office to sort out season card problems

The club shop will be open from 10am to 5pm Monday to Saturday from Monday, September 5.

And the ultimate plan is to combine the two.

"The process to appoint additional ticketing and retail staff to support and enhance SAFC’s existing supporter services is also underway, with several new starters already in place,” says the statement.

“Long-term, the Club is planning to establish a single location for the Ticket Office and Club Store, which will continue to be accessible to supporters in line with the opening hours above.

“This process will include a consultation period with the Supporters’ Collective and further updates will be communicated in due course.

“The Club is also exploring various long-term technical solutions to further improve accessibility and supporter touchpoints within the local community and online.

“Fans are also advised that we are currently working through a range of issues experienced by season card holders at first two fixtures of the season, and we to aim to resolve all of these ahead of next weekend’s fixture versus Norwich City.