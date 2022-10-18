LEGAL EAGLE: Guidance on making a claim following dental negligence

Claims are pursued against the dental professional as an individual, rather than against the dental practice or the NHS.

Claims arise when a person has suffered injury or loss as a result of the actions of a dental professional.

Claims are pursued against the dental professional as an individual, rather than against the dental practice or the NHS.

Every dentist has a form of insurance cover through their membership of a professional body ("the indemnifier").

Dental negligence can arise in a number of scenarios, however, the most common enquiries we receive relate to the extraction of the wrong tooth, tooth nerve damage, failure to diagnose or treat gum disease, and failure to identify conditions requiring further investigation e.g. oral cancer.

The majority of dentists are highly competent, skilled professionals who work hard to provide the very best treatment to patients.

Unfortunately, there are exceptions and avoidable mistakes happen. These can lead to significant loss or damage.

Last month we achieved a significant settlement for a client who lost teeth as a result of their dentist’s failure to identify gum disease and advise on treatment.

As a result, our client now requires implants. After we received a report from an independent dental expert criticising the dental treatment, the indemnifier paid our client a five-figure sum to include the cost of future treatment (implants) caused by the dentist's failures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have suffered injury or loss as a result of errors by your dentist, please contact our specialist dental negligence solicitors at Ben Hoare Bell LLP.