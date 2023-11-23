There have been a string of complaints about the show

Ant and Dec have been hit with dozens of complaints after a dig about Sunderland on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The show, which was won in 2022 by Sunderland's Jill Scott, returned to screens on Sunday, November 19.

And it didn't take long before Tyneside presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took a swipe at Sunderland.

McPartlin said: "In case you're not familiar with the Australian outback, it's a barren, deeply hostile environment that's barely fit for human habitation."

Donnelly added: "Imagine Sunderland but hotter."

The Geordie duo's jibe was mostly met with good humour, with many Mackems putting it down to the usual banter.

However, a number of viewers took it seriously enough to complain to Ofcom.

The regulator confirmed to the Echo this morning it had received 24 complaints "related to a joke about the city of Sunderland made by Ant & Dec", according to its weekly report.

However, the number of complaints received about the jibe was considerably smaller than those received in relation to Ukip founder Nigel Farage's appearance on the programme.

There were 42 complaints about the political figure appearing on the show, and a further 31 complaints "related to comments critical of right wing politics".

Despite Ant and Dec's swipe at Sunderland, the pair seem to have an apparent fondness for the city.

The duo have performed in Sunderland a number of times, including on stage at the Sunderland Empire during their PJ and Duncan days in July 1995, and in the theatre's panto in 1998.