Northumbria Police stated they had received a report of someone on the pond at Penshaw, in Sunderland, on Saturday, January 21, when temperatures hovered just above freezing after a bitterly cold night.

The force took to Twitter to say: “Thankfully nobody was injured – but it’s very dangerous. Please share with your loved ones.”

It comes just days after Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service reminded people of key safety messages when the temperature drops, including never to walk on frozen ponds or lakes.

The temperature is due to fall to minus five degrees celsius overnight on Saturday and remain 3C for the majority of Sunday, January 22.

In December, three boys aged between six and 11 died after falling into a frozen lake in the West Midlands.

A fourth boy who tried to save them also lost his life.

