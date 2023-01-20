Drivers warned of 'abnormal loads' set to cause delays in Sunderland city centre

A total of six lorries will be carrying the loads of almost 115ft (35 metres) in length to the Port of Sunderland.

The lorries will be passing in an eastern direction through the city centre on Monday, January 23 between 9.30am and 3pm as sections of largse cranes are moved from manufacturer Liebherr in Deptford to the port to be exported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loads are up to 35 metres (114.8ft) long, as much as 6.1 metres (20ft) in width and weigh up to 130 tonnes.

Traffic on St Mary's Boulevard is expected to flow much more slowly on Monday, January 23.

The abnormal loads will travel under police escorts and, to avoid peak journey times, they are due to start travelling after 9.30am. They are scheduled to be finished before 3pm.

City centre drivers may face delays as the sections are transported along Deptford Terrace, A1231 Silksworth Row, St Mary's Boulevard, A1018 West Wear Street and High Street East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for Dynamic City, Cllr Kevin Johnston, said: “While the movement of these cranes may cause some delays on city centre roads, it is impressive to see this example of goods manufactured here in Sunderland moving to the Port of Sunderland as they prepare to be exported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The abnormal loads will arrive at the Port of Sunderland on Monday afternoon.