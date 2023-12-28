Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Houghton Thai Boxing Academy members, with head coach Jake Thirlaway, centre.

Anyone wishing to get in shape after their Christmas excesses might be interested in Wearside's only Thai boxing club.

Houghton Thai Boxing Academy is based at Rydean Works in South Street, Newbottle. It opened its doors earlier in December.

The club is run by head coach and black belt Jake Thirlaway, who has been Thai boxing for 15 years and fights professionally. Jake used to work in sales, but is now in the fight and fitness business full time, running a fully equipped and fit for purpose mixed martial arts facility.

Jake, 30, has been teaching for some time but has now upscaled. His pupils are aged from five upwards. Learners are put into appropriate age groups, starting with the aged five to eight "mini-ninjas".

A little of what goes on at Houghton Thai Boxing Academy.

He is also involved with various voluntary projects; visiting schools and working alongside the police and social services.

Jake said: "My aim is to have more members, particularly kids. One teenager came to me about a year ago and weighed 110kg (17 stone). He competes at 66kg now. That can be life changing. He's done brilliantly.

"This is the only Thai boxing club in all of Sunderland, Washington and Houghton.

"There's a good atmosphere in the gym. People come in, learn a new skill and have loads of fun, losing weight and getting fit in the process. Everyone says they have good crack here.

"In the summer we'll go down the beach to do stair sprints. It creates a bit of a family atmosphere. Everybody looks after each other. It's a social thing too."

Taking part doesn't necessarily mean fighting.

Jake added: "There doesn't have to be contact if you don't want it. You can learn the technique and hit the pads and do the exercise. With beginners we rarely get them to do any contact.

"If you want to fight; absolutely. But you're expected to put the work in. But if you don't want to fight you can learn the methods. There are mental and physical tests, but they're at each person's discretion."

The academy is open six days a week and also has a mixed martial arts (MMA) coach, Colin Fletcher.