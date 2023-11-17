A special switch-on event is also to take place

Newbottle has got its first ever Christmas tree. Picture issued via Creo.

Villagers have had an early Christmas present after their first ever festive fir arrived.

Christmas trees spring up in key spots across Wearside each November and December as communities mark the festive season.

But Newbottle has previously gone without.

Now, after years of campaigning by local councillors, volunteers from St. Matthew’s church and villagers, their wish has been granted.

The 30ft tree has now been erected on the edge of the Newbottle Conservation Area, adjacent to the Sun Inn pub.

An official lights switch-on will take place on December 1, with festive activities and refreshments also being provided by the church post-event.

Campaigners next to the Christmas tree. Picture issued by Creo.

The tree has been funded by Sunderland City Council’s Coalfield Area Committee following a request from local councillors.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, Labour councillor for Copt Hill Ward, said: "I am thrilled to announce that, after years of campaigning, we have finally secured our very own Christmas tree for Newbottle.

“It will really help get the community into the Christmas spirit this year and can’t wait to see the community come together for the switching on of the lights.

“We’d also like to extend a special thanks to the volunteers from St. Matthew’s for helping secure the tree and putting on activities and refreshments, as well as all of the residents who have helped us.

Campaigners with the tree. Picture issued by Creo.

“It’s been a real community effort and we are absolutely thrilled to finally have secured it for the community. Hopefully we can really make it one to remember for Newbottle.”

The countdown to the switching on of the lights will take place at 5pm on December 1.