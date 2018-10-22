Neighbours speak of shock after man dies in Sunderland house fire

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a man died following a blaze at his home in Sunderland.

Firefighters were called to Mariner Square on Friday, October 19, at 6.20pm to tragically find the body of a 56-year-old man.

The fire had gone out before crews arrived on the scene. It is suspected that the fire was caused by smoking materials.

Those living near to the man, named locally as Ian, have said they are saddened and shocked to have learned of his death.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: "He has only lived there a few years, I didn't know him well but I would chat to him while I was hanging the washing out the back.

"I didn't know about the fire until one of the carers came round and told me. It's sad."

Another resident said: "I have lived here 11 years and he has only lived there two or three years.

"I didn't know him well by I have seen him in the street on his mobility scooter.

"I think his sister lives near by.

"I looked out the window and saw a number of fire engines on Friday and then found out later that he had died.

"It is a shock."

One member of staff from Angel's Place pub on Church Street East - near to the man's home - said that he came into the pub regularly each week.

A spokesman from the pub said: "He would come in on a Tuesday and Wednesday every week and sometimes on weekends,.

"He would come in on his own, on his mobility scooter.

"He was a quiet man.

"He has been coming here for around two or three years.

"His daughter came here and told us what has happened."

