Man killed after Sunderland house blaze

A man has died after a house fire in Sunderland.

Firefighters were called to Mariners Square on Friday, October 19, at 6.20pm to tragically find the body of a 56-year-old man.

The fire had gone out before crews from Sunderland Central, Marley Park and Farringdon Community Fire Stations arrived on the scene.

Firefighters ventilated the property and isolated the gas supply.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by smoking materials.

John Pratt, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service area manager for service delivery said: "This is a tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family and friends.

"Our crews did everything they could, but in the fire was believed to have burnt itself out prior to us being called and the man was confirmed dead when we arrived.

"I would also like to commend our firefighters for their professionalism and dedication in both these terrible incidents.”

Firefighters are reminding the communities of the importance of having working smoke alarms and the need to test them regularly.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Prevention and Education teams were out in the Mariners Square area over the weekend offering home safety checks and advice to local residents.