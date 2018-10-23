Family's tribute to Sunderland grandad Ian Noble after his tragic house fire death

The family of a 56-year-old man who tragically died in a house fire in Sunderland have paid tribute to the man known as a loving dad and grandfather.

Firefighters were called to Mariner Square on Friday, October 19, at 6.20pm to tragically find the body of a man named by his family as Ian Noble.

Ian Noble who sadly died in a house fire in Sunderland. He is pictured with his grandson Marc Simpson who was then aged six.

His daughter Kelly Simpson, 34, has said her father was a 'lovely man' who liked to make people smile and laugh.

The mum-of-three, from Hylton Castle, said: "Everybody loved dad.

"Everyone got on with him, he was a joker and liked to make people smile and laugh.

"He lived close to his family and all the grandkids adored him.

Ian Noble dressed as an oompa loompa with his family.

"If I wanted anything I just had to ask.

Kelly, a kitchen porter at The Red Lion in West Boldon, said they were in shock over what happened to the popular family man.

The fire service say they suspect that the fire was caused by smoking materials and an inquest into the death is yet to be held.

A former army paramedic, Ian had a number of jobs after leaving the service which included working as a carpet fitter, loft insulator and Chinese takeaway delivery driver.

Mariner Square in Sunderland where a man named as Ian Noble sadly died in a house fire.

But Ian, who was registered disabled, had to give up work 10 years ago due to his health struggles.

Kelly continued: "He was very sociable and would go into the Boars Head pub regularly - they even have his photo on the wall.

"He was a well-liked man and would talk to anyone."

"We have been on holiday with him a few times in the past and used to meet up with me and my mam every week in the town for a cuppa.

The family of Ian Noble have paid tribute to the popular family man.

"He was just a lovely man, he was a joker, but very caring and would always listen to you.

"He was a bit like a male agony aunt, you would come in with a problem and he would solve it.

A hands-on man, his family say Ian enjoyed to build things - building the shed in his back garden and helping people with their cars.

Kelly added: "He absolutely adored horror films, he loved them, they were his favourite thing in the world.

"If he had a horror film, a can and his baccy, he was happy.

"He also loved being next to the port as he liked watching the ships come in and out. "

Ian leaves behind his grandchildren Daniel, Marc and Ashleigh Simpson, his daughter Kelly and son-in-law Michael Simpson, his wife Beverley and seven siblings.