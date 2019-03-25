Mystery over why Sunderland school's exam results have been annulled

A Sunderland school has mysteriously had its latest Sats exam results annulled after an investigation by education watchdogs.

Redby Academy, in Fulwell Road, Sunderland, was initially among the highest performing city schools for its 2018 key stage 2 marks.

Three months after the results were made public, however, they have been declared void following an investigation by the national Standards and Testing Agency (STA).

A spokeswoman for the agency said: “Following an investigation by the Standards and Testing Agency, the key stage 2 results for grammar, punctuation and spelling and mathematics at Redby Academy, in Sunderland, have been annulled for all pupils.

"This will not, however, adversely affect any of the pupils personally as the school can provide statutory teacher assessment data to show their progress and attainment in English and mathematics.”

The agency declined to reveal why the results have been annulled.

Sats, standing for Statutory Assessment Tests, cover reading, writing and maths and at key stage 2 level are a guide as to how each child is performing as they begin secondary school.

Eighty-six % of Redby's Year 6 pupils last year met the expected standards in all three subjects.

This was above both the city's average of 68% and the nationwide average of 64%.

A statement on behalf of the school, which is part of the Wearmouth Learning Trust, is expected to be released to the Echo on Monday afternoon.

The trust is reported to have said that it has "complied with all requirements of the STA", adding: "All pupils affected have successfully transitioned to secondary school and this will have no negative impact on them."

A spokeswoman has said that an "independent external investigation" into the matter will be led by someone unconnected to the school.