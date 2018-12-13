These are the best-performing primary schools in Sunderland

We have taken a look at Department of Education figures on the Government website, and listed the top 20 schools in Sunderland, according to the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard when it comes to this year's Key Stage 2 Sats tests. Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths test, and their teacher assesses them as "working at the expected standard" or better in writing. Schools listed are those where data was available, or applicable, on the Government's website.

1. St Joseph's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School The school has 97% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. Benedict Biscop Church of England Academy The school has 94% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

3. Holley Park Academy The school has 90% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. St Paul's CofE Primary School The school has 89% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

