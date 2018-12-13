Sunderland Primary Schools Key Stage 2 Performance Tables 2018: How does your child's school rank?

Tables showing how well Sunderland's primary schools are performing following this year’s Key Stage 2 national curriculum tests - commonly known as SATs - have been published.

According to the Department for Education (DfE), 68% of pupils on Wearside are meeting the national standard - higher than the national average of 64%.

The tables show that St Joseph's Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, in Rutland Street, Sunderland, fared best with 97% of its pupils meeting the expected standard when it comes to reading, writing and maths.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb praised Bexhill Academy for how it has helped disadvantaged pupils learn the basics in primary school.

Data shows disadvantaged pupils at Bexhill, in Bexhill Road, Sunderland, achieved better than average progress following this year’s Key Stage 2 national curriculum tests.

Mr Gibb said: "We are determined that all children, regardless of their background or circumstances, should fulfil their potential, and this means ensuring that they have a good grasp of reading, writing and maths by the time they leave primary school.

"These statistics show that Bexhill Academy, part of WISE Academies, is helping to achieve this aim by successfully ensuring that its pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds make better progress in primary school than the national average.

"It is a shining example of how the freedoms afforded by academy status allow headteachers, teachers and governing bodies to make the decisions that are best for their communities, providing a high quality education for all their pupils."

However, not everyone was in favour of the new tables.

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: "The test scores reported by the Department for Education tell us little about the overall quality of children’s education, yet they continue to dominate many aspects of school life.

"They come at a cost. In the pursuit of high SATs scores, teachers’ workload is intensified and children’s well-being is damaged.

"Teaching to the test, as even Ofsted now recognises, works against the development of a broad curriculum and rich opportunities for learning. The primary assessment system based on SATs has run its course: we need a replacement."