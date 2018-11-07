Murder victim who died in fire at former care home is named by police

A man who died following a blaze at a former care has been named by police.

Patryk Mortimer, 39, died following a blaze at the former Manor House Care Home, in Easington Lane, in the early hours of Saturday.

Two men have been released under investigation after being questioned on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in a blaze at the former Manor House Care Home, in Easington Lane.

Forensic officers were seen at the building again yesterday as investigations continued.

Specialist officers are supporting Mr Mortimer's family following his tragic death.

Officers have urged people with information to make contact with investigators as they try to piece together what happened in the lead up to the tragedy.

Men aged 23 and 35 were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation and have now been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent said: “This is a tragic incident that has resulted in Patryk’s death and our thoughts go out to his family and friends.

“Deaths such as this always have an inevitable effect on the local community.

"There will be an increased police presence in the local area as officers carry out enquiries and offer reassurance to members of the public.

“A team of experienced detectives are now working to determine how this terrible incident occurred.

"At this stage, we are keeping all our options open and are eager to work with the public to determine the circumstances behind Patryk’s death.

“Anybody who has any information – no matter how insignificant you think it might be – is asked to get in touch.

"It could just hold the key to the investigation.”

The fire happened just days after the building was at the centre of an earlier police incident, when another man was allegedly involved in a rooftop stand-off with officers.

A 41-year-old man has appeared in court charged with burglary, affray, assaulting a police constable, possession of an offensive weapon and four counts of criminal damage after the incident on Wednesday night.

At around 2.40am on Saturday, police received a report of a fire at the residential address on Pemberton Bank, in High Street, Easington Lane.

Officers from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue attended the scene and brought a number of residents to safety.

Mr Mortimer was pulled from the building, but was pronounced dead a short time later, despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics to save him.

Six crews of four firefighters were sent from fire stations at Sunderland Central, Farringdon, West Denton, Gosforth and South Shields.

The officers used hoses, breathing apparatus, thermal image cameras and positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the large building of fumes.

The blaze caused severe fire damage on the ground floor, with light smoke damage to the first and second floors.

The service's chief officer Chris Lowther has praised his officers for their work to try and save the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting log 146 031118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

