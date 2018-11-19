Murder suspects released after fatal fire arrests

Four people arrested in connection with a fatal fire have been released under investigation.

Two men and two women were quizzed over the weekend as detectives investigate the blaze which started at the former Manor House care home, in High Street, Easington Lane, in the early hours of November 3.

Officers at the scene of the fatal fire.

Patryk Mortimer, 39, was found unconscious in the building where he lived and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Last Thursday a 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and were brought into custody to assist officers.

Then on Friday a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of murder and brought in for questioning.

All four have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Patryk Mortimer.

More than 400 hours of CCTV footage has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation as a team of experienced detectives map out a chronology of events that led to the incident.

Two men who were arrested on November 4 in connection with the fire and later released also remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 146 031118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.