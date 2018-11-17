Two more murder suspects arrested over house fire death

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a man who died after a house fire.

It brings the number currently being questioned about the death of Patryk Mortimer, 39, to four.

The investigation at the former care home following the November 3 fire.

Mr Mortimer was found unconscious in Manor House, High Street, Easington Lane, in the early hours of November 3 and was pronounced dead shortly after.

A 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remain in custody while they continue to assist the inquiry.

Police have now revealed that a 34 year old man and a 36 year old woman were also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday night and brought in for questioning.

They have also confirmed that Mr Mortimer was living in the former care home at the time of his death.

Tragic Patryk Mortimer.

Detective Chief Inspector John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said: “Over the last 48 hours we have arrested four people in connection with this investigation and inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances behind Patryk’s death.

“Our discussions with those individuals will continue over the weekend.

"I would like to thank the public for their support and co-operation over the last fortnight as we look to piece together events that led to this tragic incident.”

Two men aged 23 and 35, who were arrested on November 4 in connection with the fire, remain under investigation pending further inquiries after they were released from custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 146 031118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.



