More snow coming as amber weather warnings in place for next three days in the North East

The North East awoke to a blanket of snow this morning - and more is set to come as warnings remain in place for the next three days

Drivers and passengers have faced some delays and disruption this morning, but public agencies and private firms have been working to minimise disruption.

Snow falls in the North East

Police are warning drivers to take care, some schools have announced closures and transport agencies and operators say they will keep people informed of any impacts on services.

The Met Office has issued amber warnings for today, Wednesday and Thursday for snow and low temperatures.

Its statement for today reads: "Snow showers or longer periods of snow are expected on Tuesday, accompanied by very low temperatures.

It adds: "There is the likelihood of travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off.

"Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

Amber warnings are also in place for Wednesday and Thursday for "frequent and heavy snow showers" with accumulations developing.

Snow falls in the North East

