Train fault knocks out early morning service from Sunderland and Hartlepool to London

Have your say

Passengers faced disruption this morning after a train fault knocked out the first service from Sunderland and Hartlepool to London.

Grand Central was forced to cancel its 6.45am train from Sunderland to London Kings Cross, which also picks up passengers at Hartlepool, due to a fault.

Sunderland passengers were asked to get the Metro to Newcastle to pick up a Virgin Trains East Coast service.

Passengers at Hartlepool were asked to travel to Darlington to pick up a Virgin Trains East Coast service.