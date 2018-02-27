Weather: Tuesday North East school closures

The following schools have announced that they will be closed today to pupils and staff:
South Tyneside:
Epinay Business and Enterprise School in Jarrow
Durham:
Bullion Lane Primary School, Chester-le-Street
Framwellgate School
Stanley Crook Primary School
Our Lady & St Joseph's RCVA Primary
Elemore Hall School
Durham Trinity School & Sport College
Bluebell Meadow Primary School
West Pelton Primary School
Easington Colliery Primary School
Benfieldside Primary School
Laurel Avenue Primary School
Durham Blue Boat CofE (Aided) Junior School
Northhumberland:
Bellingham First School
Bellingham Middle School
West Woodburn First School
Greenhaugh First School
Otterburn First School
Kielder Community First School
Nunnykirk School
We will update this list with further closures as we become aware of them.
Also see: 'Beast from the East' latest: Get all your latest North East snow updates here