Metrocentre enhances accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing shoppers

The Metrocentre is becoming even more accessible for everyone.

The Metrocentre, in Gateshead, has announced a partnership with SignLive, a deaf-owned and deaf-led UK-based organisation that provides online video British Sign Language (BSL) interpreting services.

The collaboration aims to ensure that deaf and hard-of-hearing shoppers have seamless access to information and services within the Gateshead shopping centre.

Deaf and hard-of-hearing shoppers who are visiting the Metrocentre can now connect to the SignLive app and communicate their inquiries to a qualified interpreter.

The interpreter will then relay the message to a member of the Metrocentre staff via video or phone call, facilitating real-time assistance.

The Metrocentre has partnered with SignLive to make the shopping centre more accessible for shoppers who are deaf and hard-of-hearing.

It means that customers can inquire about store directories, opening times, gift card purchases, Shopmobility hire, and more.

The Metrocentre has confirmed that it will offer both Video Relay Service (VRS) and Video Remote Interpreter (VRI) through SignLive.

VRS allows customers to contact the Metrocentre emotely via the app, where an interpreter will relay their message to a member of staff over the phone.

VRI enables face-to-face communication within the centre by connecting customers with an interpreter via video call, providing instant translation between the customer and Metrocentre staff in real-time.

Gavin Prior, Centre Director at Metrocentre, has stated that the shopping centre is dedicated to ensuring that all visitors can feel welcome and supported.

He said: "Collaborating with SignLive is a significant step towards making Metrocentre a truly inclusive environment.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that every visitor, regardless of their communication needs, feels welcome and supported.

“This partnership allows us to provide real-time assistance to our deaf and hard-of-hearing customers, ensuring they have the same experience and access to our services as everyone else."

First-time users of SignLive just need to carry out a simple one-time registration and once they are logged in, customers can contact the Metrocentre for free through the SignLive Community Directory.

QR codes have been placed around the centre to allow visitors to scan and instantly access SignLive's services, sign up, and use the app on the spot.

The service is available 24/7, ensuring support is always at hand.

Steph Lotz, General Manager of SignLive, Steph Lotz, has welcomed the company’s partnership with the Metrocentre.

She commented: "I am delighted to see Metrocentre partner with SignLive to enhance accessibility for deaf shoppers.

“Shopping is more than just a transaction—it’s about experience, connection, and enjoyment.

“By providing remote BSL interpreting, Metrocentre is ensuring that every visitor can navigate, communicate, and fully enjoy everything the centre has to offer.

“This is a fantastic step towards a more inclusive and welcoming shopping experience for all."

You can find out more about the Metrocentre by visiting: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.