Metrocentre welcomes a new premium menswear brand to the shopping centre

A new fashion retailer is coming to a North East shopping centre.

Metrocentre bosses have announced the arrival of Bee Inspired, a premium menswear brand that is renowned for its streetwear and high quality designs.

The addition aims to bring a fresh, modern edge to the Gatehead shopping centre’s fashion line-up and offer customers the latest in contemporary menswear.

Bee Inspired, which was founded by former Scottish footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran, stocks clothes from everyday essentials to statement pieces - with the store said to be a must-visit for those who love urban fashion.

The retailer will be located on the first floor of the Red Mall, alongside other popular menswear brands such as AllSaints, FLANNELS, Reiss, Zara, and River Island.

Metrocentre bosses have announced that Bee Inspired, a premium menswear brand, is coming to the shopping centre this spring. | Other 3rd Party

Kyrk MacMillan, Bee Inspired Chief Executive Officer, has expressed his delight at being able to bring the brand to the North East.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be opening at Metrocentre and bringing Bee Inspired to the North East.

“We’ve built an amazing community of customers and we can’t wait to welcome new faces to our store and showcase our latest collections.”

The new Bee Inspired store is set to open this spring, with Gavin Prior, Metrocentre Centre Director, welcoming the latest addition to the shopping centre.

He commented: “Bee Inspired is a great addition to Metrocentre’s fashion offering, bringing even more variety to our menswear collection.

“With its strong reputation for stylish, high-quality designs, the brand’s arrival will further strengthen Metrocentre as one of the top shopping destinations for fashion.”

For more details about Bee Inspired, visit: https://www.beeinspiredclothing.com/.

