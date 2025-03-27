Metrocentre’s popular Fashion & Beauty Weekend is set to return for 2025

The highly anticipated Fashion & Beauty Weekend is set to return to the Metrocentre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Metrocentre bosses have confirmed that the Fashion & Beauty Weekend will be returning to the Gateshead shopping centre this Spring.

The two-day event will bring the latest fashion and beauty trends to the North East on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a line-up of live fashion shows, dance performances, beauty masterclasses, style inspiration, and more from some of the biggest names in the industry.

TV presenter, model, and author Lisa Snowdon has been confirmed as the event’s host, and will also present her exclusive ‘Find Your Fabulous’ Style Sessions, where she will share fashion tips, must-have seasonal picks, and expert styling advice.

Other 3rd Party

Speaking about the event, Lisa said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be hosting Metrocentre’s Fashion & Beauty Weekend.

“Fashion is all about feeling good, expressing yourself, and having fun, and this event is the perfect place to find inspiration for the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t wait to share my favourite style tips and help people rediscover their confidence with my ‘Find Your Fabulous’ sessions.

“It’s going to be a fantastic weekend, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”

Alongside the live shows, visitors will be able to explore the ‘beauty zone’ in the Metrocentre’s Town Square, where the shopping centre’s top beauty retailers will be offering complimentary treatments, expert advice, giveaways, and more.

Shoppers are also encouraged to bring their pre-loved clothes to donate to Daisy Chain for the charity to sell in their shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Atkinson, Metrocentre marketing manager, has revealed that the weekend is one of the most popular at the shopping centre.

She commented: “Metrocentre’s Fashion & Beauty Weekend is one of the most popular events in our calendar, bringing together a fantastic mix of fashion showcases, beauty experiences, and expert-led sessions for our visitors to enjoy.

“We’re delighted to have Lisa Snowdon as this year’s host and are looking forward to an exciting event.”

The Metrocentre has confirmed that the event will start with an exclusive VIP night on Friday, April 25, to offer fashion lovers a preview of what’s to come over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ticketed event will give guests the chance to enjoy a special sneak preview of the latest fashion and beauty trends - with ticket proceeds being donated to the Daisy Chain.

Attendees will have the chance to meet Lisa Snowdon and receive an exclusive goody bag filled with some treats from the Metrocentre’s retailers.

Limited tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ss25-fashion-beauty-weekend-vip-evening-tickets-1277551503939.

For more details about the Metrocentre’s Fashion & Beauty Weekend, visit: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.