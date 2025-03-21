Metrocentre marks World Down Syndrome Day with a powerful exhibition

A powerful photography exhibition has opened at the Metrocentre to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Metrocentre is the host of North East photographer Debbie Todd’s ‘Extra Ordinary’ Down Syndrome Campaign, which has been launched on World Down Syndrome Day (March 21).

The Gateshead shopping centre is displaying the exhibition within its Community Hub for the next month to shine a light on representation, inclusion and the importance of breaking stereotypes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Extra Ordinary’ features 43 portraits of children with Down Syndrome, with each one capturing their personalities, interests and individuality.

Metrocentre employees Gary and Philippa, who both have Down Syndrome, are also featured in the gallery as a way of reinforcing the message that people who Down Syndrome can thrive in the workplace and beyond.

Debbie has given an insight into why she launched the campaign and highlighted that those living with Down Syndrome are a vital part of our local communities.

Debbie Todd’s ‘Extra Ordinary’ Down Syndrome Campaign is on display at the Metrocentre, in Gateshead. | Debbie Todd

She said: “I wanted this project to shine a light on the importance of these children, to represent them more, and to help break down stereotypes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Too often, outdated assumptions suggest that people with Down Syndrome can’t work, live independently, or contribute to society, but that simply isn’t true.

“These children are a vital part of our communities, bringing immense joy, love, and value to their families and the world around them.

“I started this project in February 2024, and after more than a year of work, seeing it come together for World Down Syndrome Day is incredible.

“Each image captures elements that reflect their personalities and interests, and it was important to me to show each child as they truly are and highlight their individuality and what makes them special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The joy, excitement, and pride on these kids’ faces make every moment of effort over the past year worthwhile.”

Philippa, who has worked at the Gateshead shopping centre for more than eight years, is looking forward to her family visiting the exhibition.

She commented: “I’m just a little bit excited! I can’t wait for my niece and nephew, Lottie and Teddy, to see my photo and for all my family to come and visit.

“I want everyone to love it, spread smiles around and know that I’m a film star in Hollywood.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary joined the Metrocentre’s Environmental Services team six months ago and he has also expressed his joy about being included in the exhibition.

He said: “I’m very excited, I want visitors to know that I’m a very caring person who likes people and that I’ve got gold medals for my swimming.”

Metrocentre employees Gary and Philippa also feature in the photography exhibition. | Debbie Todd

Gavin Prior, the Metrocentre’s centre director, has spoken about his pride about being able to host the exhibition within the Gateshead shopping centre.

He added: “We are incredibly proud to showcase Debbie Todd’s ‘Extra Ordinary’ Campaign at Metrocentre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a centre that welcomes millions of visitors each year, we recognise the importance of using our platform to celebrate diversity, challenge stereotypes, and promote inclusion.

“It is particularly meaningful to us that members of our own Metrocentre team, Philippa and Gary, are also featured in the exhibition.

“Their dedication and enthusiasm embody the spirit of our community, and we are honoured to highlight their contributions.

“We encourage all our visitors to take the time to experience this powerful display and appreciate the message it conveys while they visit.”

For more details about the Metrocentre, visit: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/.