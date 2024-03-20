Marks and Spencer remains silent over final closure date for Sunderland city centre store
Bosses at Marks and Spencer are remaining silent over a closure date for the retail giant's branch in High Street West.
There was a nasty shock for Sunderland city centre shoppers on January 17 when M&S bosses announced the branch would close upon the opening of a new 47,000 sq ft store at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington.
That was originally scheduled for this spring.
But signage recently placed at the forthcoming Galleries shop currently reads "Your brand new store is opening soon - June 2024."
Since the signs were installed, The Echo has contacted M&S multiple times asking for confirmation of a closing date for the city centre branch, but the company has so far declined to comment.
The High Street West building is owned by Sunderland City Council, who say M&S has the lease on the premises up to March 2027, until which time the company remains "wholly responsible for the building".
This has led to concerns that Sunderland city centre could have another large empty building to put up with, possibly for years.
Historic England has received an application from opposition Conservative members of Sunderland City Council to give the building listed status, in order to protect and preserve it.
