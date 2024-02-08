Major Sunderland A690 road junction to close for improvements
Drivers are being advised that the A690 Durham Road Barnes Gyratory will be closed for the next two Sundays.
The closures on the Sundays of February and 18 are for the resurfacing of Dunelm South. The work is part of Sunderland City Council’s highway improvement scheme.
Road closures will be in place between 8am and 6pm with the two diversion routes signed.
The next few weeks will also see road closures for resurfacing on Corporation Road and Villette Road in Hendon, St Lukes’s Terrace in Pallion and Chester Road.
The full highway maintenance programme is available on the council’s website. Google 'Search for highway maintenance schemes - Sunderland City Council'.
Cllr Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City, said: “I’d like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding as we carry out resurfacing work on this important section of road.”
“It’s part of our ongoing commitment to improving the infrastructure across Sunderland, as we strive to keep the city’s roads well-maintained and clean.
"While road closures can cause an inconvenience, we always aim to programme the work during quieter periods wherever possible.”
For up to date roadworks please visit www.one.network.