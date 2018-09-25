Inquests to open on husband and wife found dead at Sunderland home

Have your say

Inquests will be opened into the deaths of a husband and wife found dead at a house in Sunderland this week.

The bodies of 53-year-old Alan Matthew Martin, of Gardiner Square, Grindon, and his wife Kay, 49, were found at her home in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, on Thursday evening after police received a report of concern for a woman.

Floral tributes left outside the house in Shrewsbury Crescent

Their identities were formally confirmed yesterday.

Forensic teams gathered evidence at the address over the weekend, with enquiries carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Flowers have been left outside the house.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

One said: "It’s such a shock. I’m gobsmacked, you just don’t expect it on a quiet street like this."

Dozens of people have also shared tributes on social media.

Police are treating Kay Martin's death as a suspected murder and say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with Alan Martin's death.

An inquest into Kay's death will be opened at Sunderland Corner's Court at 9am on Thursday, with an inquest into Alan's death opening at noon.

Anyone with information surrounding the deaths is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1071 200918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



