'She was one of the good ones' - friends and neighbours pay tribute to murdered Sunderland woman

Heartfelt messages have been left for a woman who was found dead at a house in Sunderland.

A murder inquiry is still underway in the city after the bodies of a man and woman, believed to be known to each other, were found by officers on Thursday.

While their identities have not yet been officially confirmed by police, the pair have been named locally as Kay and Alan Martin.

Police were called to the address following a report of concern for a woman.

Speaking to the Echo over the weekend, neighbours spoke of their shock at the tragedy.

One neighbour said: "It’s such a shock. I’m gobsmacked, you just don’t expect it on a quiet street like this."

Floral tributes have been left outside a house in Shrewsbury Crescent, Humbledon, where the bodies were found.

Dozens of people have also shared tributes on social media.

Here are some of your messages from the Sunderland Echo Facebook page:

Sharon Henderson: "A long-time friend of mine & many. Gone too soon. We will all miss you so much RIP Kay. Thinking of the family & friends at this sad time."

Michelle Hodgson: "So so sad ... rest in peace Kay ... thoughts are with your family and friends at this sad time."

Debra Thurlbeck: "Going to miss your little visits Kay, RIP my good friend."

Lynne Eager: "Rest in peace Kay was a pleasure to be your neighbour and your friend."

Kelly Harfield: "RIP Kay so sad you were a lovely women gone but never forgotten."

Shirley Marie Suddick: "Rest in peace Kay. Heartfelt condolences to your family and friends. God bless."

Donna Tate: "Such a beautiful soul gone far too soon. RIP Kay. Sleep well sweetheart."

Kay Orrell Henson: "So sad ... rest in peace Kay ... my thoughts are with your family and friends."

Teresa Carney: "Such sad news, condolences to friends and family."

Gemma Waldron: "Rest in peace Kay was a pleasure to know you, thoughts are with your family and friends."

Pat Johnston: "Sad news RIP Kay remember that lovely smile."

Denise McGuinness: "So sad such a tragedy you will be missed Kay so much."

Joanne Eden: "Rest in peace Kay thinking of all your family."

Nicola Large: "Heartbreaking, my thoughts are with her poor family at this awful time."

Melanie Brice: "She was one of the good ones. Sleep tight Kay."

Patricia Henderson: "Sending condolences. Rest in peace."

Lisa Minnie Wilkinson: "RIP Kay thinking of all your family."