Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From left: Peter Galbraith and Stephen McCoy of Adderstone, with Paul Green and Rebecca Bewick of Gentoo.

Work has restarted at a housing development after it was hit by setbacks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Builders Adderstone Living are now working on Eskdene Rise in Hetton-le-Hole. The Gentoo development will feature 86 new homes including two, three and four-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The properties will be available for rent, shared ownership and Rent-to-Buy.

The project has not been without its difficulties. Work was halted in February 2023 when the previous partner, Tolent, went into administration.

Gentoo says the new contractor who can deliver the project to the standard required.

The development was initially stalled altogether when Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways (West) Committee had voted to reject the plans in 2021, fearing an “unacceptable loss of greenspace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gentoo says the new homes will have sustainable technology featuring air source heat pumps, smart meters, photo-voltaic panels, full-fill cavity wall insulation and electric vehicle charging points.

Gentoo says the development "will transform the local area and will incorporate green space for both new and existing residents to enjoy, while also addressing the ongoing anti-social behaviour issues in the area".

The development includes 6,920 square metres of landscaping and the planting of 108 trees and 2,685 shrubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Bewick, head of delivery at Gentoo said: “Gentoo is committed to creating new affordable homes for the residents of Sunderland and I am pleased that, following the appointment of Adderstone Living, we are now able to create 86 new affordable homes.

“I know this news will be welcomed by nearby residents and those on the housing register who have understandably been frustrated with the delays. With 30,000 people on Gentoo’s housing register the need for more quality, affordable housing has never been greater."

The builders' managing director, Stephen McCoy, said: "Adderstone Living, which is a dedicated social housing division of Adderstone Group, is committed to tackling the housing crisis by building affordable housing solutions, seeing strong demand for its products and services.

“Our business was delighted to be appointed by Gentoo on the Eskdale Rise project.