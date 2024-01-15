Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dozens of new homes could be built in the Hetton area under plans submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for a parcel of land off Murton Lane, which sits adjacent to Easington Lane Primary School.

Planning documents note the site was part of the former ‘Forest Estate’, demolished in the early 2000s, with the site today mainly made up of fields and a ‘disused road network’.

Land proposed for Bellway Homes development off Murton Lane in Sunderland City Council's Hetton ward. Picture: Google Maps

Applicant Bellway Homes Ltd North East is hoping to build 135 homes on the site with associated parking, landscaping, drainage and infrastructure.

The land is located within Sunderland’s Hetton ward with access points to the new housing estate proposed from both Murton Lane and South Hetton Road.

A mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes are planned with around 250 parking spaces provided via private driveways, along with electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the estate and garage parking for some homes.

The overall housing mix includes 21 two-bedroom units, 58 three-bedroom units and 56 four-bedroom units.

The housing proposals are expected to include areas of greenspace and open space and a landscape buffer along part of the development to “soften” its appearance.

Around 27 visitor parking spaces would also be provided across the site, including provision for the existing residents along North View.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials provides more details on the housing scheme.

Those behind the housing plan state it would “create a totally new residential environment that will enhance the profile of the local area by providing a distinctive community atmosphere”.

The design and access statement adds: “The project team believe the proposed development will become a positive addition to the Houghton-le-Spring Area and will enhance the built environment in Easington Lane, forming a positive spatial relationship and a subtle, sensitive and well-considered continuation of the village”.

However, a planning statement confirms that the proposed development does not include the provision of affordable housing.

It adds that the application is supported by a financial viability assessment (FVA) which “demonstrates that it is not viable to provide affordable housing as part of this development”.

The planning statement adds: “The reintroduction of housing on the site is considered to represent a logical extension to the existing residential development in Easington Lane, on this brownfield site that was previouslyoccupied by dwellings.

“The site’s residential history, brownfield nature and sustainable location on the edge of an established settlement with strong links to public transport and other local facilities and services demonstrates that the principle of residential development on the site should be accepted by Sunderland City Council, subject to the satisfaction of material planning considerations”.

A decision on the planning application is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Information on Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of April 2, 2024.