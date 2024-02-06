Gentoo working with police commissioner on antisocial behaviour in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Customers of Sunderland's biggest housing association have welcomed Northumbria Police's Crime Commissioner to one of their high-rise buildings, to discuss antisocial behaviour (ASB) and how best to tackle it.

During the session at Aberdeen Towers in Lakeside Village, Kim McGuinness discussed the force’s approach to anti-social behaviour across Wearside, while giving Gentoo tenants the opportunity to voice their concerns and share their experiences.

Gentoo is a member of the national Anti-Social Behaviour Panel, launched in 2022, alongside other housing associations and support networks. The group works together with these partners to deliver positive change for local communities.

Gentoo customer, Emma Neale, said: “I see a lot of ASB in my area but it’s being dealt with through multi-agency support and I think it’s important for customers to know Gentoo and Northumbria Police, alongside other partners, are there to support us.”

Fellow customer, David Banks, who also attended, added: “Lots of people know someone who knows someone that is involved in ASB and it’s time we start talking about it more.”

Following her discussion with customers, Ms McGuinness then joined Gentoo’s board members to address customer comments and further develop the group’s plan for dealing with ASB.

Gentoo CEO Louise Bassett said: “At Gentoo, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and local residents is extremely important.

"That’s why we are committed to strengthening our partnership with Northumbria Police to work together to tackle antisocial behaviour in our neighbourhoods.

“We understand we need to offer as much support to both victims of anti-social behaviour and those living in our communities with complex needs.

“Our partnership is vital to ensure we can work together to address these issues going forward.”

Kim McGuinness, said: “From nuisance motorbikes dangerously riding where they shouldn’t be to vandalism at our bus stops, I have invested in a lot of policing operations and prevention projects to really address issues that matter and cause concern in our communities.

Gentoo customers have welcomed Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, centre.

"Any behaviours that cause people to feel uncomfortable or unsafe when out in their local area or even when at home – they have to be taken seriously.”