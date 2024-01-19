Police make 42 seizures in crackdown on antisocial bikers in Sunderland and South Tyneside
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumbria Police have seized 42 vehicles in a crackdown on antisocial motorbikers across the region.
Operation Capio, launched in November 2023, focuses on identifying prolific nuisance riders and seizing their vehicles; 26 suspects have been reported responding to 125 reports from the public.
Twenty community or housing orders have been issued and over 150 pieces of intelligence received from residents.
The campaign was helped by £196,000 from the Home Office’s Safer Streets funding.
Police say: “Our work is far from over and antisocial riders can expect to be arrested with motorbikes seized and crushed.”
The operation is building on work carried out by police and partners to tackle pockets of disorder and act on the concerns of residents. This has increased targeting the offenders causing most harm, using measures such as drones.
Additionally a pilot taskforce on Sunderland and South Tyneside was introduced as part of the wider crackdown on anti-social motorcycle use.
Chief Inspector Neil Hall of Northumbria Police, said: “It’s brilliant to see the positive impact that Operation Capio is starting to have in the community.
“Already, in just a couple of months, the dedicated taskforce has been able to seize 42 vehicles linked to disorder and act alongside our partners to disrupt the offenders who are causing misery for residents.
“While these initial results are promising to see, please know that our work is far from over – and antisocial riders can expect to be arrested with motorbikes seized and crushed.
“Please help us to help you by continuing to be our eyes and ears out in the community, and by telling us your concerns.
“If you see something suspicious, please report it to police at the earliest opportunity and share as much detail as possible to help us identify those involved.”
Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “Nuisance motorcycles and the disruption and misery they cause are a real concern for our residents so it’s great to see this drive making such a difference in its first few months.
"It’s a great example of what can be achieved by councils and police working together with communities to tackle the issues that matter to them most."
To report antisocial motorbikers, visit Northumbria Police's Report page, or by calling 101.