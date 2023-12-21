Motorbikes seized in Sunderland during police crackdown
Operation Capio is getting results but needs public help
A Northumbria Police pilot taskforce cracking down on motorcycle crime has seized two vehicles after residents raised the alarm.
A member of the public told officers that a male had been riding a number of motorcycles dangerously and posting videos online.
The report followed the launch of Operation Capio, which aims to tackle anti-social motorcycle use across the region. The campaign includes the introduction of a the pilot covering Sunderland and South Tyneside.
Officers identified the rider and on Monday, December 11, a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) on duty on Roker Avenue spotted a male carelessly riding a red quad bike.
The taskforce was swiftly brought in and officers found the suspect hiding in a garage. The man, aged 29, was reported for a number of driving offences including having no valid insurance.
The quad bike and another motorcycle found in the garage were seized, with the quad described in a "dangerous condition" and the motorcycle suspected to have been stolen. Police are trying to locate its owner.
Sergeant Chris McClennan who leads Operation Capio, said: “This was a brilliant piece of teamwork between the community and our officers; with our dedicated taskforce immediately acting on residents’ concerns and identifying the rider involved.
“We would urge the public to continue to be our eyes and ears out in the community, and work with us to share intelligence as we crackdown on this type of offending.
"If you see something suspicious, please report it to police at the earliest opportunity and share as much detail as possible to help us bring any offenders to justice.”
The taskforce has worked with South Tyneside and Sunderland Councils, leading to 12 people being reported or arrested and 18 vehicles seized in three weeks.
Police are urging people to help by continuing to share details such as: vehicle registration plate number for offending vehicles, time of day and date of incident, where the motorcycle was and where it was travelling, descriptions of riders - clothing worn and helmet or headgear, description of the motorcycle(s) involved – colour, make, model if known and any other distinctive features.
The public can contact Northumbria Police using the "Report" pages of their website, or by calling 101.