Pair use power tool in bid to steal motorcycle in Sunderland city centre

Two men tried to use a power tool to steal a motorbike that was chained up in Sunderland city centre.

Police were called to Union Street, close to Market Square at lunchtime today, Tuesday, June 27.

Union Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Just after 1pm today, police received a report of attempted theft from Union Street in Sunderland.

"It was reported that two males on motorcycles have attempted to steal a parked motorcycle by cutting the lock with a power tool.

"However, the suspects fled from the scene before being able to steal the vehicle.