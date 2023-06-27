Pair use power tool in bid to steal motorcycle in Sunderland city centre
The pair made off empty-handed.
Two men tried to use a power tool to steal a motorbike that was chained up in Sunderland city centre.
Police were called to Union Street, close to Market Square at lunchtime today, Tuesday, June 27.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Just after 1pm today, police received a report of attempted theft from Union Street in Sunderland.
"It was reported that two males on motorcycles have attempted to steal a parked motorcycle by cutting the lock with a power tool.
"However, the suspects fled from the scene before being able to steal the vehicle.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website, or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20230627-0595.”