Gentoo helps hundreds of Sunderland tenants with annual Easter campaign

Chris Roberts and James Haste of Gentoo, foreground, with suppliers and Gentoo colleagues.

Gentoo’s annual Easter campaign has supported hundreds of the housing association's customers across Sunderland this week.

In previous years the campaign has seen families across the city receive Easter eggs. In 2021, the campaign began to support tenants with rising food prices amid the cost of living crisis.

For a third successive year, hundreds of customers have now received Easter hampers filled with essentials and treats.

The appeal is a collective effort from Gentoo and its contractors, including 0800 Repairs, Adderstone Group, BES Group, Bell Group, Centrus, Equans, Isoler, Jewsons Partnership Solutions, JTC Furniture Group, Kensa Engineering, Northern Electrical Fire Security, RE:GEN, RNJ Partnerships and Suez.

The various organisations collected hundreds of items to create more than 80 hampers, filled with essentials including cereal, pasta and rice as well as essential toiletries and some chocolate goodies.

The hampers were delivered to Gentoo addresses across Sunderland in time for the Easter weekend by their Neighbourhood Co-ordinators.

Chris Roberts, director of customer at Gentoo Group said: “We are delighted with the outcome of this year’s Easter campaign, which has delivered essentials and food hampers to more than 80 families in need across the city.

"Three years on, the cost of living crisis is still having a huge impact on residents in the city.

"I’d like to thank my colleagues at Gentoo and our contractors for their generosity and hope an Easter gift has been a small support to our customers who need it this weekend.”

Gentoo offers support services to customers in financial difficulty or needing advice. In 2023 their Money Matters Team helped customers to receive additional income totalling more than £2.3 million.