Workers at Sunderland businesses create Easter hampers for those who most need them
Families across Wearside are being given food hampers, including Easter eggs, after local businesses and their employees stepped in to help.
Housing group Gentoo has an annual campaign which usually sees chocolate eggs given to struggling families. This has become even more important in 2022, with food and fuel prices going up and up.
So Gentoo and its contracting partners have decided to do more than provide the eggs this year.
Thousands of food items have been collected and are now part of Easter hampers. The hampers contain much needed essentials such as cereal, pasta, toiletries as well as the traditional Easter treats.
They have been distributed by Gentoo workers ahead of the bank holiday.
Hampers from the campaign are being given to families and individuals who are finding increasing costs particularly difficult to cope with; more so after a challenging two years during the pandemic.
The appeal is a joint effort by Gentoo and its employees with donations from its contractors, Bell Group, Equans, Tolent and Venson. The organisations hope that the gesture can help raise the spirits in communities this Easter.
Nigel Wilson, chief executive officer at Gentoo, said: “It has been a big ask this year, but the generosity of our contractors and employees who support our campaign always astounds me. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this year’s campaign possible.
“This is an incredibly worrying time for many people and families. I hope the gift of an Easter hamper can make a small difference to those who receive one this weekend.”