The warmer weather has seen a rise in the number of people, from Sunderland and beyond, enjoying themselves on Seaburn, Roker and Hendon beaches. However, not all of them are doing so responsibly.

The Echo has been contacted by readers who are concerned by the litter they have found including packaging, cans, disposable barbecues and other rubbish, which is an eyesore as well as bad for the environment and local wildlife.

A major concern is broken glass, particularly with so many children and dogs on or around the beaches.

Inexcusable litter at Seaburn.

Readers have sent the Echo photographs of what they have seen.

Cllr Claire Rowntree is deputy leader of Sunderland City Council and cabinet member for Clean Green City.

She said: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy our beautiful seafront, so we are not prepared to tolerate people littering on our beaches. We’d like to remind everyone visiting beaches to put their rubbish in the bin or take it home with them.

The Echo has an ongoing anti-litter campaign.

“Neighbourhood wardens are carrying out patrols on the beaches on a regular basis, where if anyone is witnessed discarding or leaving their litter behind, they will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £150.”

Plastic cups and bottles, glass, beer cans, barbecue trays, baby wipes, vapes and fishing line were just some of the discarded items cleared up by 150 teenagers from Sunderland College who recently cleaned up other people’s mess from Roker Beach.