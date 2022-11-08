Ten Sunderland residents were witnessed discarding items by City Council neighbourhood wardens, including cigarettes and drinks cans, and then walking away.

They were issued with £150 fixed penalty notices, which the offenders failed to pay despite “several reminder letters”, and led to their cases being taken up for prosecution by South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Trevor Green of Primate Road, Dave Kirkwood of Frederick Street, Simone Robson of Kettering Square, Justin Taylor of Minehead Gardens, Brian Temple of Hill Street, Seaham and Coman Vladut-Vasile of Bell Vue Crescent, all failed to attend South Tyneside Magistrates Court on November 2.

In their absence, each litter lout was found guilty, fined £440 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £235.

In other hearings, Richard Campbell of Roker Avenue was fined £400, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £235.

Pauline Race of Elwin Terrace and Ashton Lewis of Boult Terrace attended court and were both fined £80 alongside a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £100.

Ian Alsop of East Vines was issued with a £150 Fixed Penalty Notice for dropping a can of Dr Pepper and walking away. His case was also proven in his absence, and he was fined £440, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £235.

The sanctions were imposed as part of a clampdown by Sunderland City Council.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "Anyone who fails to dispose of their litter responsibly risks a fixed penalty notice of £150, and they can be taken to court if they ignore the warning letters and fail to pay up."We know that the environment is very important to our residents, so we won't hesitate to take action where we see people acting irresponsibly in this way. Magistrates also take a dim view of smokers who litter our city as can be seen from these fines."