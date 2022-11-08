On Saturday (November 5) at around 10.25pm, officers were on patrol in the Southwick area when they stopped two teenagers in Carlisle Terrace.

Police have now confirmed that five people have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Police image from the attack

Several fireworks were launched by the group, one of which hit a 14-year-old, injuring his upper arm.

The rocket then ricocheted onto one of the officers and exploded on his side, causing serious burns to his arm and torso, as well as hearing loss and possible perforated ear drums.

The offenders fled the scene while the injured teens and officers took cover behind a police vehicle.

Injuries to a police officer following the attack

An investigation was launched and a number of enquiries have already been carried out, including a review of CCTV.

Yesterday (Monday, November 7), a public appeal for information was formally issued by Northumbria Police.

Officers believe the group involved were also responsible for other reports of disorder in the Southwick area which started at around 6pm.

So far, four males, aged between 14 and 19, and a 34-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

Damage to a police vehicle from the attack

Detective Chief Inspector Sean McGuigan, the senior investigating officer on the case, said: “We are absolutely appalled by this incident and will not stop until we find all those responsible.

“We can confirm we have arrested five people in connection with this attack and our enquiries are progressing at a rapid-pace.

“To help us ensure all those responsible are identified and brought to justice, we’d once again ask the public for their cooperation and support and ask anyone who is yet to come forward, to get in touch.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who has seen footage or posts about this incident on social media or anyone who might have seen similar behaviour that night in the local area from 6pm to this incident to come forward.

“The cooperation from the public so far has been fantastic, and I would like to thank the community and everyone who has got in touch for their assistance.”

According to the force, during the incident, the officers and youths targeted took cover behind a police vehicle which had its windows smashed.

Further rockets were launched toward them, despite it being obvious that one officer and one of the boys had been struck and injured, it has been claimed.

The latest figures from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have revealed another increased in call outs compared to last year, although the total number of actual incidents attended fell slightly.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, or using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force’s website, quoting reference NP-20221105-1297.