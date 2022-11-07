The incident, which left victims with injuries including burns and hearing loss, happened at around 10.25pm on Saturday, November 5, when officers were in the Southwick area carrying out patrols.

Northumbria Police said officers stopped two male teenagers, aged 14 and 17, in Carlisle Terrace in the area.

The force said while police were speaking with the pair, a group of around 10 other males appeared nearby on Davison Terrace, and began aiming rockets towards the two teenagers and the officers.

The police officer suffered serious burns to his arm.

The group launched several rockets, said officers, with one striking the 14-year-old and injuring his upper arm. It then ricocheted onto one of the officers, exploding on his side, causing serious burns to his arm and torso.

The officer and the boy also have hearing loss and possible perforated ear drums.

The other boy had a firework explode near his face but was not seriously injured.

During the incident the officers and the two youths managed to take cover behind a police vehicle which had its windows smashed, the force said.

A police vehicle was also damaged.

Further rockets were launched toward them despite it being obvious that one officer and one of the boys had been struck and injured.

As further police units arrived on scene the offenders fled.

An investigation was immediately launched in a bid to identify and arrest those responsible.

Police are appealing for information following the incident.

Northumbria Police has condemned the youths’ behaviour and has asked for witnesses to come forward.

Officers believe the group have also been responsible for other pickets of disorder in the area on Saturday night.

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison said: “This is absolutely disgraceful behaviour and we will not tolerate it.

“Bonfire Night is not an excuse to carry out dangerous acts of violence. An extensive investigation is now underway to ensure those responsible face the consequences.

“This senseless attack has left one young person with a serious and potentially life changing injury to his ear, while our officer has serious burns and also potential hearing damage. Thankfully the other young person and the other officers present were not seriously injured. I wish to offer all those hurt my best wishes for a full recovery.”

He added: “Officers are in the area conducting enquiries including reviewing CCTV footage and door-to-door enquiries.

“Today (Monday) we are asking for anyone who thinks they have information about what happened to get in touch. Any detail, no matter how small, could really help.

“We believe the group involved have also been responsible for other pockets of disorder carried out that night around the Southwick area. We’re asking for anyone with information to get in touch and are especially keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from the area, between the times of 6pm and 10.40pm, as this could really aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101, or using the Tell us Something page online, quoting reference NP-20221105-1297

Members of the public can also submit dashcam footage here: https://services.northumbria.police.uk/online-services-start/dashcam/

