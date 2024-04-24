Drivers warned of delays on busy Sunderland road while council carries out work

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council has warned of delays while the work is carried out.

Drivers have been warned of delays on one of Sunderland's busiest roads as it faces lane closures to allow for cleaning, litter picking and lane marking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lane closures on the A690 Durham road will take place over five days in the area around the A19 roundabout. LED signs are currently updating road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council says the work begins at 7am on Sunday, April 28 and is due to continue until the following Thursday.

A council statement said: "Drivers are advised of lane closures for maintenance works on the Durham Road A690 and its roundabout junction with the A19.

"Lane closures at the A690 and A19 roundabout are due from 7am on Sunday 28 April and then continue westbound through the week to Stoneygate and the approaches to Houghton Cut.

"The roundabout remains open on Sunday but drivers could face longer journey times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The works here include gulley cleaning, road sweeping, verge litter picking and lane marking updates.

"Week day lane closures on the westbound A690 are scheduled from 9.15am on Monday 29 April, Tuesday 30, Wednesday 1 May and Thursday 2 May and due to be lifted before 3.35pm to help avoid peak traffic flows.

"These lane closures are again for a programme of works where we can clean out the gullies, clean-up the verges, complete routine maintenance on lighting columns, and mechanically sweep the roads.

"Undertaking this work can mean some lane closures are necessary so staff can work safely and complete it all.”